MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexican industrial
production unexpectedly fell in September, dragged down by
falling oil output and a dip in construction activity while
factories recovered from a slump in the prior month.
Industrial activity fell 0.1 percent in September
compared with August, the national statistics agency said on
Tuesday, below expectations of a 0.3 percent rise in a Reuters
poll and a downwardly revised 0.2 percent expansion in August.
Analysts expect Latin America's No. 2 economy to grow 2.3
percent in 2014 after a slump in U.S. growth early this year hit
demand for Mexican exports and new taxes weighed on domestic
consumption.
Factory output, a component of industrial output, rose 0.3
percent in September from the prior month, rebounding after a
contraction in August. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its
exports, which are mostly factory goods, to the United States.
The component measuring construction, which contracted
sharply last year, fell nearly 0.1 percent compared to August.
The measure of new roads and bridges fell sharply, down for the
second month in a row despite higher infrastructure spending
reported by the government.
Utilities output rose 0.6 percent compared to the prior
month, while mining shrank 0.7 percent on a drop in oil and gas
production from August.
Industrial output rose 3.0 percent in September
from a year earlier, compared with expectations for a 3.2
percent increase and August's downwardly revised 1.1 percent
annual growth rate.
