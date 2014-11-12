MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexico's Central Bank will
adjust its annual growth forecast next week, Gov. Agustin
Carstens said on Wednesday, though many analysts have already
scaled back their own expectations.
"The Bank of Mexico will adjust its expected growth rate
next week," Carstens said.
The IMF expects Mexico's economy to grow by 2.4 percent this
year as expansion picks up after a harsh winter in the United
States crimped American demand for Mexican factory exports and
the construction sector sagged in early 2014.
Mexico's economy expanded by a sluggish 1.4 percent in 2013.
