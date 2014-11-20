(Recasts with context, adds table)
MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 Mexican retail sales fell in
September in their biggest drop in nine months as uneven
consumer demand weighs on a sluggish recovery in Latin America's
No. 2 economy.
Flagging after three months of growth, retail sales slipped
0.7 percent in September compared with August, the national
statistics institute said on Thursday. It was the biggest
month-on-month dip since last December
Mexico's central bank lowered the range of its growth
forecasts for this year and next on Wednesday, pointing to
weakness in domestic demand.
Retail sales Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013
(pct change)
month/month -0.7 0.6 0.1
year/year 4.5 4.4 -1.2
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)