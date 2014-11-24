(Adds unemployment data)
MEXICO CITY Nov 24 Mexico's annual inflation
eased in early November, bolstering expectations for steady
borrowing costs ahead, even as it remained above the central
bank's tolerance ceiling for a fifth month running.
Mexican inflation for the 12 months through the first half
of November was 4.16 percent, data from the national statistics
institute showed on Monday, below the 4.20 percent expected in a
Reuters poll.
Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated to a nine-month high
of 4.3 percent in October, but Central Bank Governor Agustin
Carstens has said the pace of consumer price gains will fall
below the bank's 4 percent ceiling and approach its 3 percent
target by the middle of next year.
The bank cut interest rates to a record low of 3 percent in
June to spur sluggish growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexico is expected to wait until the United States lifts
borrowing costs before it raises its own interest rates.
Consumer prices rose 0.74 percent in the first
half of November, just above an expected 0.73 percent, pushed up
by higher electricity costs as the government cut summer
subsidies and a jump in tomato and beef prices.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, reached 0.13 percent, just
below the 0.15 percent rise seen by analysts and pointing to
little pressure on prices from domestic demand amid slow growth.
A separate report on Monday showed Mexico's seasonally
adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.71 percent in
October, its lowest since November 2013. The unseasonally
adjusted rate dipped to 4.78 percent in the same
period.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)