South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
MEXICO CITY, March 23 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Monday at an average price of 14.9610 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the local currency. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth