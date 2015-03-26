(Adds central bank quote on repercussions of U.S. monetary
policy, analyst quote)
By Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's central bank held
interest rates steady on Thursday at a record low
as policymakers eyed greater risks to growth and flagged
concerns that a U.S. Federal Reserve move could hit the sinking
peso.
The bank left its main interest rate at 3.00 percent as
expected by a Reuters poll, promising to closely watch the
actions of the Fed, which is expected to raise rates for the
first time since 2006 as soon as September.
United States "monetary policy action could have
repercussions on the exchange rate, inflation expectations and,
therefore, price dynamics in Mexico," the central bank said in
uncharacteristically explicit terms.
Mexico's peso this month weakened to historic lows against
the dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that an
imminent U.S. rate hike may spur capital flight from emerging
markets.
Policymakers said they could not rule out further
international volatility that could affect the peso, which
Central Bank governor Agustin Carstens described as
"undervalued" last week.
Banxico also flagged less dynamism in Mexico's export
sector, thanks to slower growth in U.S. manufacturing. Mexico
sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, which are mostly factory
goods, to the United States.
Low oil production and weak consumption also hamper Mexican
growth, the central bank said.
"If you read the whole thing, it's like these guys are never
going to hike," said Benito Berber an analyst at Nomura
Securities in New York, who described the statement as "dovish".
If the Fed raises interest rates in September, Berber
expects Banxico to begin hiking the same month or in October.
Latin America's No. 2 economy, which was hurt by weak local
demand last year, grew 2.1 percent for all of 2014, up from 1.4
percent in 2013. Analysts polled by the central bank expect
growth of just over 3 percent this year.
The board said inflation, which slowed to the central bank's
3 percent target last month for the first time in nearly nine
years, should end the year below the target.
Consumer prices have not been hit by second round shocks
from the weak peso, the board said, but indicated that the weak
currency could fan inflation.
(Editing by Grant McCool)