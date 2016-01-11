(Adds historical comparisons, background on oil sector) MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 Mexican industrial output shrank in November by the most in six months as mining, construction and manufacturing activity declined, signaling further headwinds for Latin America's second-largest economy. Industrial output slid 0.5 percent from October, the national statistics office said on Monday, well below analysts' expectations for a 0.5 percent rise and October's 0.1 percent contraction. The data showed mining fell by 0.5 percent as oil production decreased by 0.3 percent. Mexico has been hit by a decade-long slump in oil production and a plunge in prices, despite a landmark opening of the sector to private investment. Factory output fell 0.4 percent. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, mostly factory goods, to the United States. The construction sector sank 1.4 percent, its biggest dip since May. Utilities slid by 0.1 percent month-on-month. Compared with November 2014, industrial output rose 0.1 percent, below expectations for a 1.5 percent expansion and the upwardly revised 0.6 percent growth in October. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)