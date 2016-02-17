(Corrects lead to show sells dollars, does not buy dollars)
By Miguel Gutierrez and Tomás Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexico's central bank
intervened directly in the forex market to sell dollars as part
of an aggressive new program, two central bank sources said on
Wednesday, in a major policy shift to support the peso, which
plunged to fresh lows in recent weeks.
One of the sources said the new program will be announced at
a press conference at 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT).
The move marks an unexpected break from Banco de Mexico's
general preference for rules-based intervention and is the first
time since 2009 that it has opted for direct dollar sales.
The peso, which has been slammed by sinking oil prices,
surged more than 3 percent in early Wednesday trading, after
touching a new all-time low last week at 19.4480 per dollar.
The peso is currently down about 6.5 percent
against the dollar year-to-date.
"We are calling the banks to ask them for prices directly
and selling them dollars to the financial institutions that give
us a price," a central bank source told Reuters. "It is through
phone calls to brokers that we are selling dollars to the
market."
Mexico is committed to a freely-floating exchange rate and
usually refrains from opting for more direct forms of
intervention used by other emerging market economies.
Last month Mexico's currency commission, which is comprised
of the central bank and the Finance Ministry, said it would
maintain a daily dollar auction program that offered up to $400
million a day whenever the peso falls sharply.
(Additional reporting by Elinor Comlay, writing by Alexandra
Alper; editing by Simon Gardner, G Crosse)