(Adds detail, background)

MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexican central bank policymakers were unanimous in their Feb 4 decision to leave interest rates on hold, according to the minutes of the meeting reported on Thursday, but most added it was important to signal they could move at any time, as they subsequently did on Wednesday this week with a surprise rate hike.

At their early February meeting, policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep their benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent but a majority said monetary policy was in a complicated situation.

The minutes of the Feb. 4 meeting were published on Thursday, a day after the central bank surprised markets by delivering a 50 basis point interest rate rise to shore up Mexico's peso which had fallen by about 30 percent against the U.S. dollar in the past year. Mexico's peso ended up nearly 3.0 percent on Wednesday after the rate hike.

The central bank on Wednesday also suspended daily auctions to support the currency in favor of extraordinary interventions during moments of high volatility.

Mexico's peso hit a fresh record low last week on tumbling crude oil prices. Mexico is the world's tenth largest oil producer and oil revenues account for about 10 percent of its exports and about one third of government spending, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. Crude oil prices have fallen more than 70 percent in the past two years.

In the Feb 4 decision, some members said they would need to hike interest rates if the recent volatility in global markets worsened and said they should move on rates whether pressures came from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy changes or any other source.

Laying the groundwork for Thursday's surprise interest rate rise in the minutes of the Feb 4 meeting, the majority thought it was important to send the message that the bank could act with "flexibility" to adjust monetary policy at the right pace.

The majority also highlighted worsening risks to growth and inflation in the short term.

Mexico's annual inflation rose faster than expected in January from a record low, partly reflecting the slump in the peso.

Inflation in the 12 months through January rose to 2.61 percent, up from a 2.13 percent rate in December. Prior to Wednesday's rate rise, Mexico's central bank had raised interest rates in December. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Clive McKeef)