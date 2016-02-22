(Adds historical comparisons, table) MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican retail sales sank in December by the most in more than two years, pointing to unexpected headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Sales fell 1.6 percent in December compared to November, data from the national statistics institute showed on Monday, marking their biggest contraction since August, 2013. Compared to the same month in 2014, retail sales climbed 3.4 percent. The pace of services growth has been a relative bright spot in Mexico's economy, which slowed in the fourth quarter as industrial expansion ground to a halt, preliminary data showed last month. Retail December 2015 November 2015 December 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont -1.6 0.3 -0.4 h year/year 3.4 5.7 2.4 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)