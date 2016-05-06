(Updates with adjusted index level)
MEXICO CITY, May 6 The Mexican consumer
confidence index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in April
to its lowest level since July 2014, the national statistics
agency INEGI said on Friday.
The slide underscores the headwinds for domestic spending in
Latin America's second-largest economy.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell to
89.4, INEGI said. Unadjusted, it dropped to 88.9 in
April from 89.2 in the preceding month.
Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico even as industrial
activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and
tumbling oil prices.
April 2016 March 2016 April 2015
Index level, s/a (base 89.4 89.5 91.6
2003
Pct change, s/a -0.1 -1.8 -2.1
Index level, original 88.9 89.2 91.3
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein Editing by W Simon)