(Updates with adjusted index level) MEXICO CITY, May 6 The Mexican consumer confidence index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in April to its lowest level since July 2014, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday. The slide underscores the headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's second-largest economy. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell to 89.4, INEGI said. Unadjusted, it dropped to 88.9 in April from 89.2 in the preceding month. Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has underpinned economic growth in Mexico even as industrial activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices. April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Index level, s/a (base 89.4 89.5 91.6 2003 Pct change, s/a -0.1 -1.8 -2.1 Index level, original 88.9 89.2 91.3 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein Editing by W Simon)