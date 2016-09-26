(Adds details from report)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican economic growth
slowed in July, but activity in the service sector picked up,
official data showed on Monday, suggesting domestic demand is
still providing support to Latin America's second-biggest
economy.
Adjusted for seasonal factors, the economy grew 0.3 percent
in July from June, figures from the national statistics agency
showed. In June, the Mexican economy expanded 0.6 percent
compared with the previous month.
Primary activities, which include agriculture, fishing and
mining, shrank by an adjusted 3.4 percent in July from June,
after growth of 6.3 percent in the previous month, the data
showed.
But the service sector grew in July by 0.6 percent from June
in adjusted terms, up from an expansion of 0.2 percent in the
previous month. That was the strongest monthly growth since May
and the second-biggest increase in services this year, the data
showed.
Compared with the same month in 2015, the economy grew 1.3
percent in July in unadjusted terms, down from growth of 2.2
percent in the previous month. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the
economy grew 2.4 percent, a tenth of a percentage point more
than in June.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Paul
Simao)