Rouble up before c.bank rate decision, stocks recover from multi-month lows
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
(Recasts with recovery from low) MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico’s consumer confidence index in February rebounded from a record low after the county's peso recovered some ground and the government trimmed gasoline prices. When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer confidence was 78.8 in February, the national statistics agency said on Monday, up 11 percent from January. The peso sunk to a record low in mid-January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's incoming administration could rip up a free trade deal with Mexico. However, the peso has bounced back since Trump's inauguration on signs the countries could reach a deal on trade. Mexico's government raised regular gasoline prices in January by 14 percent sparking protests and looting. But more stable global oil prices and a strengthening of the peso gave the government room to scale back gasoline prices in February. The unadjusted index consumer confidence index was 75.7 during the month. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, June 16 Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.
ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.