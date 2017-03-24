(Adds background, table)
MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexican retail sales fell
1.1 percent in January from December, dropping for the second
month in a row, the national statistics agency said on Friday.
Consumer confidence in Latin America's No. 2 economy sank to
a record low in January after a big gasoline price hike and a
slump in the peso to a record low on fears U.S. President Donald
Trump could rip up a free trade deal with Mexico.
Sales were up 4.9 percent in January compared to the same
month a year earlier.
Retail sales Jan 2017 Dec 2016 Jan 2016
(pct change)
month/month -1.1 -1.5 2.5
year/year 4.9 9.0 5.2
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)