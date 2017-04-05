BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds historical comparisons) MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's consumer confidence rose in March to its highest since December, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, as U.S. officials softened their tone on trade with Latin America's second-largest economy. The index was 81.5 in March when adjusted for seasonal factors , above the 78.1 reached in February. Confidence hit an all-time low in January after inflation surged on a spike in government-regulated gasoline prices and the peso sank to a record low before U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The peso has recovered, helped by comments from American leaders such as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who said last month that a sensible trade deal with Mexico would help the currency. The unadjusted consumer confidence index was 81.0 during the month. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government does not offer assessments on foreign exchange rates, and declined to comment on the potential effects of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California