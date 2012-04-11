DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
* Industrial Feb output -1.7 pct vs Jan; poll saw +0.20 pct
* Year-ago output +5.9 pct; poll saw +4.35 pct
* Revision on month-ago numbers exaggerated drop - analyst (Recasts, adds analyst comment)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexican industrial output took its sharpest dip in nearly three years in February but a strong revision in earlier data left analysts an unclear picture on the overall trend.
The drop of 1.7 percent versus January was the sharpest month-on-month tumble since a 2.4 percent decline in May 2009, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
But an upward revision in the January figure - to a 1.29 percent increase from the 0.80 percent uptick originally reported - might have distorted the drop, one analyst said.
"It is not clear whether the (industrial production) number is strong or weak," Nomura economist Benito Berber wrote in a client note.
It was difficult to read the trend, he wrote, since the index expanded by 5.9 percent in year-ago terms, more than the 4.35 percent expected by analysts.
"We conclude that there is a gradual moderation in (industrial production) but the overall levels remain on the high side," he wrote.
Mexico's export-driven economy relies on demand from north of the border and a drop in U.S. consumer appetite would slow output from local factories. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.