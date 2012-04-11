* Industrial Feb output -1.7 pct vs Jan; poll saw +0.20 pct

* Year-ago output +5.9 pct; poll saw +4.35 pct

* Revision on month-ago numbers exaggerated drop - analyst (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexican industrial output took its sharpest dip in nearly three years in February but a strong revision in earlier data left analysts an unclear picture on the overall trend.

The drop of 1.7 percent versus January was the sharpest month-on-month tumble since a 2.4 percent decline in May 2009, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

But an upward revision in the January figure - to a 1.29 percent increase from the 0.80 percent uptick originally reported - might have distorted the drop, one analyst said.

"It is not clear whether the (industrial production) number is strong or weak," Nomura economist Benito Berber wrote in a client note.

It was difficult to read the trend, he wrote, since the index expanded by 5.9 percent in year-ago terms, more than the 4.35 percent expected by analysts.

"We conclude that there is a gradual moderation in (industrial production) but the overall levels remain on the high side," he wrote.

Mexico's export-driven economy relies on demand from north of the border and a drop in U.S. consumer appetite would slow output from local factories. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)