* Consumer confidence hits four-year high
* Consumers upbeat about next 12 months
* Gains seen in personal finances, economy
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican consumer confidence
rose to a fresh four-year high in May as shoppers grew more
confident about the outlook for their personal finances and the
country's economy.
Data from the national statistics agency on Monday showed
the index rose to 97.0, adjusted for seasonal effects. It was up
from 96.8 in April and the highest since April 2008 - before the
global financial crisis knocked Mexico into a deep recession.
Those surveyed felt their personal financial situation and
that of the economy was worse than it was 12 months ago but
expected them to get better. The rise was driven by increases in
the sub-sections measuring consumer expectations for household
finances in the next 12 months and for the economy as whole.
Mexico's economy made a strong start to the year, buoyed by
healthy U.S. demand for its manufactured goods, and the central
bank expects growth of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent in 2012.
But the pickup is not expected to have any impact on
interest rates, with investors betting on no change to the
current 4.5 percent level until March 2014.
The unadjusted consumer confidence reading fell to 96.3
points from 97.2 points in April, the statistics agency said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)