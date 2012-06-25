* Exports slow 1.56 pct, s/a, imports down 1.82 pct
* Oil exports fall almost 11 pct as price drops
(Recasts, adds comment)
MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexican exports slipped in
May, in seasonally adjusted terms, on a drop in world oil
prices, helping to drive the country into a trade deficit for
the second straight month, but non-oil exports remained steady.
Mexico posted a $267 million trade deficit in May when
adjusted for seasonal swings as exports slipped
1.56 percent, as compared with April, the national statistics
agency said on Monday.
Oil exports fell 10.59 percent last month, in seasonally
adjusted terms, while non-oil exports were nearly flat with a
0.03 percent rise that pointed to slackening demand in the
United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
In April, Mexico's seasonally adjusted trade deficit was
$355.2 m i llion, revised from an initially reported $433 m i llion
deficit. Mexico posted a revised seasonally adjusted surplus of
$848 million in March.
"We are beginning to see a little bit of weakness, a
deceleration," said Delia Paredes, an economist at Banorte-IXE
in Mexico City.
Manufacturing exports dipped 0.72 percent in May, in
seasonally adjusted terms, while automotive exports fell 5.27
percent.
Slowing job growth in the United States could crimp the
demand for Mexican exports that has so far helped shield Mexico
from the global slowdown that has dragged on Brazil.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on trade balance link.reuters.com/vym76s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Central bank governor Agustin Carstens said last week that
Mexico's economy could still grow nearly 4 percent this year if
the U.S. slowdown proves transitory.
Imports in May slipped 1.82 percent in seasonally adjusted
terms, with non-oil imports down 1.28 percent and oil imports
5.64 percent lower, versus April. Mexican factories import many
of the components they use to make export goods.
U.S. and Mexican data on factory activity in May showed
waning industrial g rowth. Falling oil prices cut into the value
of Mexican crude exports, but it also spurred lower import
prices for gasoline.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a top exporter
to the United States. The price for Mexico's crude mix MEX-OSP
fell more than 20 percent in May.
The raw, or non seasonally adjusted, trade balance figure in
May was a surplus of $363 million as non-oil
exports grew 10.6 percent in May compared with a year earlier.
"We are still seeing good growth rates, even if the rate of
growth is not as high," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at
Santander in Mexico City.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by W Simon)