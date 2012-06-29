(Adds detail on accumulated budget, background)

MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico posted a public sector fiscal deficit of 16.8 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) in May, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Latin America's second biggest economy ran a fiscal surplus of 8.2 billion pesos in April.

Mexican President Felipe Calderon has shrunk the public sector budget deficit after it widened during the 2008-09 recession.

The country's Congress has targeted a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product.

The accumulated deficit in 2012, excluding debt held by state oil company Pemex, rose to 35.9 billion pesos, which the finance ministry said was "congruent with the approved budget deficit."

($1 = 13.4259 Mexican pesos) (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)