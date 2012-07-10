(Updates with background)

MEXICO CITY, July 10 - Mexican gross fixed investment rose 1.9 percent in April from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 8.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.

Mexico's economy started the year strongly, helped by demand for its manufactured goods in the United States, but data suggest growth eased in the second quarter.

The central bank lifted its 2012 growth forecast in May to a range of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)