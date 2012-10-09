* Mexico inflation at new peak of 4.77 percent in September
* Increase driven by fresh food prices, again
* Should not lead to knee-jerk central bank reaction
By Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 Mexico's annual inflation
accelerated to a 2-1/2-year high further above the central
bank's ceiling in September but analysts expect policymakers to
hold their fire and not raise interest rates for now.
Annual inflation rose to 4.77 percent last month, up from
4.57 percent in August but just below the 4.78 percent expected
in a Reuters poll, national statistics agency data showed on
Tuesday.
It was the highest rate since March 2010 and the fourth
month in a row inflation has overshot the central bank's 4
percent tolerance limit amid a spike in fresh food prices.
Analysts think it is unlikely that inflation will dip back
below 4 percent by year-end, as the central bank predicts, but
Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens has urged caution as
policymakers look for signs of wider price pressures.
In an interview published on Monday, Carstens said it was
important not to move benchmark interest rates from the current
4.5 percent level prematurely and noted a recent rise in the
peso would limit inflation going forward.
"I think they are going to ride this high inflation for a
while and hope that they get some relief from agricultural
prices (later)," BNP Paribas economist Nader Nazmi said.
The inflation-wary central bank has held its benchmark rate
steady since since mid-2009 and lower inflation would give
policymakers -- who had a bias towards lower rates at the start
of the year -- less reason to tighten monetary policy.
The market is betting on stable interest rates through next
year, according to the rate swap futures pricing..
Worldwide, mainstream central bank policy is to raise interest
rates to curb inflation but central bankers are also wary of
choking economic growth given the uncertain global backdrop.
The latest increase in consumer prices was driven by a 14
percent annual rise in egg prices which added 0.11 percentage
points to inflation, following an avian flu outbreak this year
in western Mexico. Overall agricultural prices were up 16
percent, the statistics agency said.
Consumer prices rose 0.44 percent in September
from August compared with an expected 0.45 percent rate and a
0.30 percent rise in August.
Standard Chartered economist Italo Lombardi said
agricultural prices should start to ease soon, noting a
correction in international markets, where corn and soybean
prices have fallen back in recent weeks.
"We may start to see the peak in agricultural prices; if you
look at producer prices and international prices, we could be
beginning to see a trend in moderation," he said.
Separate data showed Mexican producer prices rose 4.13
percent last month following a monthly increase of 0.37 percent.
SOME PRICE PRESSURES EASING
Although the rate of increase in core prices eased, Nazmi
said this was due to one-off factors such as lower electricity
and telephone line prices and was not necessarily a broader
signal on domestic price pressures.
"Some of the views that have been expressed in the past
about inflation falling to below the central bank's comfort zone
by the end of the year appear overly optimistic -- we don't
really see price pressure relief that would bring inflation
down," he said.
The core price index, which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.18 percent compared with
an expected 0.20 percent increase and a 0.22 percent rise in
August, and annual core inflation eased to 3.61 percent.
Annual inflation in services, a key gauge of home-grown
price pressures, fell to its lowest since February and non-food
core goods inflation, the most sensitive to currency
fluctuations, eased to 3.96 percent, the first deceleration in
almost a year.
The peso's gain of about 8.5 percent against the
dollar so far this year is one the biggest against the greenback
among 152 currencies tracked by Reuters.
The stronger peso -- which has rebounded more than 13
percent against the dollar after hitting a three-year low in
early June -- should help limit imported goods prices. Peso
moves normally take 4-6 months to feed into the index.
Analysts recently raised their forecasts for inflation this
year to 4.15 percent, increasing their estimates in a central
bank poll issued last week for the fourth month in a row.