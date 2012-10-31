MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexican annual economic
growth likely eased to about 3.3 percent in the third quarter,
dragged down by weakness in the country's main export market,
the United States, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Mexico has so far weathered a global downturn better than
many of the world's largest economies, and is on course to grow
around twice as fast as Brazil this year.
But the latest estimate by the ministry confirms that
headwinds are reaching the economy, which has relied on robust
demand for manufactured goods such as cars to power growth since
it emerged from a sharp recession in 2008-2009.
Mexico depends heavily on demand from the United States,
where it sends nearly 80 percent of its exports.
The U.S. economy grew by a 2 percent annual rate in the
July-September period, but is still struggling to cut
unemployment significantly.
In a brief statement explaining its initial estimate for the
third quarter, the Mexican finance ministry said there was
uncertainty about the outlook due to a "fragile fiscal and
financial situation" in a number of industrialized nations.
But the domestic economy is holding up, it added.
"Growth in consumption and private sector investment was
based on expansion in formal employment and lending," it said.
Latin America's second-biggest economy grew 4.1 percent in
the second quarter, year-on-year. The finance ministry had
already predicted growth would slow in the second half of 2012,
as the European debt crisis undermines economic activity.
Overall, the Mexican economy is expected to grow by around
3.5 percent to 4.0 percent this year and next.
Mexico posted its biggest trade surplus in six months in
September, though this was due to a drop in imports, rather than
any increase in foreign demand.
Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 8.8 billion
pesos ($675 million) in September, the ministry said. In August,
the country had racked up a surplus of 33.9 billion pesos.