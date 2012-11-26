* October manufactured exports rise 1.46 percent vs Sept
* Imports jump, pointing to solid domestic demand
* Trade deficit at highest in a year as oil exports dip
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 Mexican manufactured exports
rose in October, rebounding from a recent slump and pointing to
renewed health in U.S. appetite for Mexican goods while a jump
in imports showed domestic demand remained solid.
Manufactured exports rose 1.46 percent last month compared
with September, even as the month-on-month rate of exports fell
0.9 percent due to a drop in oil exports, the national
statistics agency said on Monday.
Demand for Mexican-made cars and TVs in the United States
has bolstered Latin America's second-biggest economy amid a
wider global slowdown. Mexico is on track to outpace the rate of
growth in regional rival Brazil for the second year in a row.
Exports of Mexican-made goods dipped in September and auto
exports slumped in August, contributing to slower growth in the
third quarter. But Monday's data suggests the economy may be
growing more strongly than expected near year-end.
"The most difficult patch may have been in the third
quarter," said Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays Capital in
Mexico City, who said the economy could grow close to 4 percent
this year.
In a sign of solid domestic demand, imports of non-oil
consumable goods rose nearly 1.2 percent in October compared
with September.
The import of goods used by factories to make other products
rose 3.5 percent, month-on-month, and capital goods were up 1.40
percent, with both pointing to further export growth. Mexico
sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States.
Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark
interest rate steady at 4.5 percent through 2013 as it balances
a spike in inflation above its 4 percent limit against the risks
from slowing global growth.
The slide in oil exports helped pushed the country's balance
of trade into a $776 million deficit in October
when adjusted for seasonal swings, compared with a surplus in
September. It was Mexico's biggest deficit since September 2011.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
deficit of $1.65 billion, also the biggest since
September last year.
Non-oil exports to the United States rose 18.4 percent in
October compared with the same month last year while exports to
the rest of the world rose 8.7 percent compared to last year.