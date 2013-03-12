* Jan industrial output rises 1.1 percent vs Dec * Construction breaks three-month falling streak * Analysts blame peso, U.S. cuts for weak manufacturing MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican industrial production rebounded more than expected in January on a strong bounce in construction after slowing the most in almost four years at the end of 2012. Industrial output rose 1.1 percent in January compared to the previous month, beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase, national statistics agency data showed on Tuesday. But the rise only partly compensated for a 2.2 percent contraction in December, which was the biggest drop since May 2009, when Mexican factories were dragged down by a U.S. recession. Mexico sends most of its exports to its northern neighbor. Among the components which make up the index, construction rose for the first time in four months, up 3.71 percent compared with December, its strongest rise since June 2009. While utilities output rose, mining and manufacturing - which provides the bulk of Mexico's exports - were barely changed. Banorte-Ixe economist Alejandro Cervantes said the weakness in industrial activity in recent months likely reflected a stronger peso, which rose more than 5 percent against the dollar from mid-November to the end of January, and the impact on U.S. consumers of worries about government spending cuts. "Going forward, we continue to think that manufacturing production will decelerate markedly," he wrote in a note to clients, pointing to weak U.S. consumer demand ahead. U.S. factory activity accelerated in February, when the Institute for Supply Management's activity index rose to its highest in more than 1-1/2 years, and consumer confidence also rose strongly last month. Solid U.S. demand had supported Mexican factories amid sluggish global growth, allowing Latin America's No. 2 economy to notch 3.9 percent growth last year. Mexican growth is seen easing to 3.5 percent this year. The expectations of slower growth helped convince Mexico's central bank to cut interest rates on Friday for the first time in nearly four years, taking borrowing costs to a record low. Compared with January 2012, total industrial output rose 1.7 percent, beating expectations for a 1.45 percent rise and recovering from December's 1.1 percent contraction.