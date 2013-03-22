* Inflation picks up to 4.12 pct in year to mid-March
* Unemployment rate falls to 4.76 pct in Feb
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexican inflation picked
up more than expected in early March, overshooting the central
bank's ceiling just weeks after an interest rate cut in Latin
America's No. 2 economy, but economists said the rise would be
temporary.
Inflation accelerated to 4.12 percent in the year through
the first half of March, the national statistics agency said on
Friday, above expectations for 3.8 percent in a Reuters poll and
a 3.55 percent rate in the year through the end of February.
Banco de Mexico surprised investors earlier this month when
it cut the benchmark interest rate to a record low of 4 percent
despite an uptick in consumer prices in February.
The central bank had said it expected inflation to
accelerate around the end of the first quarter and the start of
the second, due in part to low inflation rates early last year,
before cooling to near its 3 percent target by end-2013.
"It's a temporary pick-up and perfectly anticipated by the
monetary authority," said Santander economist Rafael Camarena.
"(Inflation) will remain above 4 percent in March, April and
May. Possibly by June we will start to see a decline."
The Banco de Mexico has a tolerance zone for inflation of
one percentage point each side of the target.
Consumer prices rose 0.52 percent in the first
half of March, above the 0.24 percent notched in the first half
of February and well above the 0.18 percent rise analysts had
forecast.
Core prices, which strip out volatile goods
like energy and food, rose 0.26 percent, slightly higher than
the 0.24 percent in the first half of February and compared to
an expected 0.18 percent.
The acceleration was driven by a sharp jump in fruit and
vegetable prices, particularly red and green tomatoes, while
energy prices also rose.
Annual inflation in services, a key gauge of home-grown
price pressures, accelerated and non-food core goods inflation,
the most sensitive to currency fluctuations, was steady.
Camarena said the stronger peso, which has
appreciated more than 3 percent this month, would help bring
inflation down by making imported goods cheaper.
Separate data showed unemployment was better than expected
in February. Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate
fell to 4.76 percent, the national statistics
agency said, below expectations for a 5.16 percent rate.
Unemployment has fallen back from rates near 6 percent seen
during a deep recession in 2009 but had crept up in recent
months as the global slowdown weighed.
The headline unadjusted jobless rate was 4.85
percent last month, below an expected 5.2 percent.