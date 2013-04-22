* Sales dip 0.1 percent in Feb compared to Jan

* Compared to last year, sales sink 2.6 percent in Feb

MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican retail sales slipped in February from January and saw the biggest year-on-year drop in 3-1/2 years, pointing to flagging consumer-driven growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Retail sales fell 0.1 percent from the prior month compared to a 2.1 percent month-on-month jump in January, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

February retail sales fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier , the biggest year-on-year drop since October 2009, compared to a 1.8 percent rise in January.

Mexican consumption offset sluggish industrial production late last year but overall economic growth is seen slowing to 3.5 percent this year from a 3.9 percent rate in 2012 due to weaker demand in the United States for Mexican goods.

Recently released data shows Mexican consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in March to a six-month low but private sector data showed solid growth last month.

While a current spike in inflation should stay Mexican policymakers' hands from making any further interest rate cuts after a move lower in March, a more significant slowdown in growth could back arguments for lower borrowing costs.