UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Sales dip 0.1 percent in Feb compared to Jan
* Compared to last year, sales sink 2.6 percent in Feb
MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican retail sales slipped in February from January and saw the biggest year-on-year drop in 3-1/2 years, pointing to flagging consumer-driven growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Retail sales fell 0.1 percent from the prior month compared to a 2.1 percent month-on-month jump in January, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
February retail sales fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier , the biggest year-on-year drop since October 2009, compared to a 1.8 percent rise in January.
Mexican consumption offset sluggish industrial production late last year but overall economic growth is seen slowing to 3.5 percent this year from a 3.9 percent rate in 2012 due to weaker demand in the United States for Mexican goods.
Recently released data shows Mexican consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in March to a six-month low but private sector data showed solid growth last month.
While a current spike in inflation should stay Mexican policymakers' hands from making any further interest rate cuts after a move lower in March, a more significant slowdown in growth could back arguments for lower borrowing costs.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources