* Economic growth slows to 0.19 percent month-on-month rate
* Annual rate at 0.39 percent, slowest growth since Nov 2009
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexico's economy grew at a
slower pace in February compared to the prior month, hurt by
weakness in services, while it expanded at the slowest
year-on-year pace in more than three years due to a drop in
industrial activity.
Mexico's monthly gross domestic product proxy
expanded by 0.19 percent in February compared with the prior
month, when it grew at upwardly revised 0.29 percent rate.
Industry posted a 0.51 percent month-on-month expansion,
down from a 1.26 percent monthly rate in January, while growth
in services slowed to 0.18 percent from 0.6 percent in the prior
month.
On an annual basis, economic activity grew 0.39
percent in the 12 months through February, its slowest pace
since November 2009 and down sharply from an upwardly revised
3.40 annual rate in January.
Industrial activity fell 1.15 percent in February compared
to the same month last year, on par with a drop in December that
was the steepest fall since November 2009, when Mexico was
clawing its way out of a deep recession.
Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its interest rate
steady on Friday at 4.0 percent after a cut in March, and
policymakers will likely argue that a recent spike in inflation
will soon fade.
But they may highlight signs of economic weakness that could
point to further easing later this year.
