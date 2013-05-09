* Annual inflation highest since September * Food, transport prices main drivers * Analysts see no interest rate rises MEXICO CITY, May 9 Mexico's annual inflation accelerated further past the central bank's ceiling in April but policymakers are unlikely to raise interest rates as they see the inflationary spike as temporary. Inflation for the 12 months through April picked up to 4.65 percent, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll and above the 4.25 percent recorded in March. Inflation has overshot the central bank's tolerance zone of 2-4 percent for two months now and Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday it would remain elevated until June, when price rises should start to cool. The central bank took advantage of a brief window of low inflation to cut interest rates in March to a record low of 4 percent, and Carstens has said it could cut again in the second half of 2013 if inflation falls below 4 percent. Markets price in a good chance of another cut by year-end. IDEAglobal analyst Enrique Alvarez said the central bank had already made it clear it expected inflation to remain high in April and May, and therefore the figure was no surprise. "It's an important number because it confirms that the Banco de Mexico has a very clear idea and a clear focus on what's happening in terms of inflation, but I don't think that it changes anything for the direction of monetary policy," he said. Mexico's stance contrasts with that of Brazil, which raised rates last month and is expected to keep hiking after annual inflation came in at 6.49 percent in April. CORE PRICE WELL BEHAVED Mexican inflation, which rose for a third straight month in April to its highest since last September, has been on the upswing due in part to a low base of comparison last year. The April figures showed fresh food prices were again the main driver of inflation, along with public transport prices in Mexico City. The central bank has said the price shock should be temporary but is watching for signs of knock-on effects. Headline consumer prices rose 0.07 percent in April, down from 0.73 percent in March and in line with a Reuters poll. The core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose just 0.08 percent in the month, compared with an expected 0.12 percent increase and a 0.30 percent rise in March. Although a more than 7 percent rise in the peso currency so far this year against the dollar could hurt exporters, it is helping to offset inflation pressures by making imported goods cheaper, while slower growth is also dampening price gains. Non-food core goods inflation, the most sensitive to currency fluctuations, eased to a 2.95 percent annual rate in April. Core services prices, a key gauge of home-grown price pressures, were largely flat in the month. Fruit and vegetable prices were 25 percent higher than the same time last year, but offset by lower electricity tariffs, the figures showed. The start of summer electricity subsidies tends to pull April prices down, though there is a new methodology for calculating inflation this month that is designed to mitigate the impact of lower power costs on inflation.