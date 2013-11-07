MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexican inflation cooled in October to its lowest since January as pressure on fresh food prices faded, giving policymakers room to hold down borrowing rates to help a sluggish economy.

Inflation in the 12 months through October slowed to 3.36 percent from September's 3.39 percent, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. The result was just above a Reuters poll that forecast a 3.34 percent rate.

Mexico's central bank has said it is done lowering borrowing costs to help counter weak growth. It cut its benchmark rate in October for the second month in a row to an all-time low of 3.50 percent.

The central bank on Wednesday reduced its economic growth outlook for this year to between 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent, down sharply from a forecast of 3.8 percent last year. The bank said inflation would oscillate around 3.5 percent next year after some tax hikes take effect.

Thursday's data showed consumer prices rose 0.48 percent in October, compared with expectations for 0.46 percent and a rise of 0.46 percent in September, when massive flooding spoiled crops.

Falling fresh food prices were offset by higher electricity costs as summer subsidies were phased out.

Core prices, which strip out volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.19 percent, in line with estimates, after a 0.32 percent jump in September.