MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico's annual inflation
picked up more than expected to a six-month high in early
December on higher gasoline and tomato prices, but policymakers
expect inflation to trend down next year.
Inflation in the 12 months though the first half of December
jumped to 3.86 percent, the national statistics office said on
Monday, above forecasts for a rise of 3.82 percent in a Reuters
poll and its fastest pace since the first half of June.
The annual inflation rate was also above the 3.51 percent
rate reached in the first half of November.
Price pressures are expected to be muted over the coming
year, as the economy recovers from a contraction in the second
quarter, despite a fiscal reform to boost Mexico's paltry tax
take that is forecast to spur short-term price gains.
Policymakers have said inflation will hover around 3.5
percent next year, and borrowing costs are expected to remain on
hold into 2015.
"Moderate growth and inflation support the Bank of Mexico's
decision to keep its overnight interest rate target unchanged at
3.5 percent as the Federal Reserve tapers its quantitative
easing program in 2014," Bill Adams, senior international
economist for PNC Financial Services group said in an email.
Mexico's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on
hold earlier this month at a record low of 3.5 percent, after
cutting in September and October to juice growth after the
economy slowed sharply in the second quarter.
Growth rebounded in the third quarter but minutes released
Friday showed central bankers still see risks to growth despite
a raft of reforms being pushed through Congress by President
Enrique Pena Nieto aimed at boosting the economy.
The energy reform, the cornerstone of his agenda, was
approved by Congress earlier this month and prompted Standard &
Poor's to lift Mexico's sovereign long-term foreign currency
credit rating.
Market volatility could hit Latin America's no. 2 economy
after the Fed last week began cutting its monthly bond buying
program, which had supported demand for riskier, higher-yielding
emerging market assets.
Mexico's consumer prices in the 12 months to November rose
3.62 percent. The central bank targets inflation of 3 percent
with a 4 percent upper limit.
Consumer prices rose 0.40 percent in the first
half of December as tomato and gasoline prices jumped. The rise
was above expectations for a 0.36 percent increase and down from
a 0.85 percent increase in early November.
Core consumer prices, which strip out some
volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.3 percent compared
with forecasts for a rise of 0.24 percent and up from a 0.11
percent advance in the first half of November.