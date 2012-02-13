(Adds detail, Reuters poll)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 - Mexican industrial output rose more than expected in December as factory production increased, figures showed on Monday.

The statistics agency said output rose 0.9 percent in December from November, roughly double the median expectation in a Reuters poll for growth of 0.42 percent, and was 2.8 percent higher year over year.

It was the biggest monthly gain since September.

Manufacturing output was up 1.22 percent in the month. Construction rose 0.21 percent, reversing two months of decline. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Krista Hughes; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)