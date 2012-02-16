* Mexico GDP rose 0.42 pct in Q4 over Q3, missing forecasts

* Economy grew 3.9 percent in 2011

* Services sector runs into a wall (Adds fund manager comment)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 Mexico's economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the fourth quarter of 2011 as the services sector suddenly slackened and a global slowdown dragged on exports.

Still, Mexico's sluggish growth is unlikely to spur monetary stimulus from the central bank, which is still gauging the potential for a deeper European debt crisis to hobble global growth while it eyes inflation running at a one-year high.

Latin America's second-largest economy grew at an unexpectedly slow 0.42 percent in the final months of 2011, the national statistics agency INEGI said.

It was the weakest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2009, at the end of Mexico's worst recession since the Tequila Crisis in the mid-1990s.

Investors are wary that a European debt fiasco could drag down the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, and hammer local manufacturing.

"If there is a negative event in Europe, there is the risk that production falls, taking the wider economy with it," said Alonso Madero, who helps manage $4 billion in fixed income assets at Actinver in Mexico City.

Madero said fears of slower growth would drive investors into Mexican debt, a market that already has record foreign holdings of $83 billion.

"Medium- and long-term interest rates will fall, and I don't rule out new record lows this year," he said.

Thursday's data confirmed that Mexico's recovery from the 2009 recession cooled last year, with the economy growing 3.9 percent compared with 5.5 percent growth in 2010. Growth is seen slowing to 3.3 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll.

The vast services sector, which includes retailers such as WalMart de Mexico and the country's tourism industry, posted sharply slower growth in the fourth quarter, expanding by 0.46 percent versus the 2.17 percent rate in the third quarter.

"The industrial sector is broadly stable at a moderate pace, while the services sector seems to have stalled," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said.

WEAK SERVICES

There were bright spots in Thursday's data. Industrial production was surprising solid in the fourth quarter, and Barclays called off bets on 50 basis points of cuts to Mexico's 4.50 percent benchmark rate in the coming months.

Brazil and Chile have cut borrowing costs to shield their economies from the fallout of Europe's debt troubles, but investors are betting Mexico will stay on hold this year.

Mexico's economy has lagged far behind leading emerging market countries, but its still-humming automobile manufacturing could underpin growth if demand holds up in the United States, which buys nearly 80 percent of local exports.

Mexican Deputy Central Bank Governor Manuel Sanchez said on Thursday in a presentation that he saw signs of vigor ahead for the country's manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing exports are a key driver of growth, while domestic demand is crimped by a huge informal sector, near-monopolies in many sectors and expensive consumer credit, which keeps prices for goods out of reach for many.

One Mexican shopper, Fernando Martinez, a 23-year-old publicist who was leaving an Elektra appliance store in Mexico City on Wednesday evening, said he had just paid off a store loan for a camera at a 60-percent annualized rate.

"I would not do that again," Martinez said, adding he felt lucky to have a decent job. "I found something just a few weeks after graduation, which is better than some friends who have been looking for work for months."

AUTO SUPPORT

Although agriculture was hit by the worst drought in seven decades, factory, construction, utilities and mining output grew 0.67 percent from the third quarter, helped by strong auto production.

Mexican automobile production rose to a record high in January, and monthly output is seen holding around 200,000 light vehicles this year, said JPMorgan economist Gabriel Casillas.

The auto industry expects that the solid U.S. demand seen in the fourth quarter will continue in the first half of this year.

"The volumes our clients demanded in North America were strong. This is a good indication of what we are seeing for the first and second quarters of 2012," said Salvador Ramos, chief financial officer of auto parts firm Nemak, a unit of conglomerate Alfa.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2010, economic output was up 3.7 percent, roughly in line with expectations, slowing from the 4.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter.

A separate INEGI report showed December's economic activity index rose 0.36 percent from November while it grew 3.51 percent compared to the same month in 2010. (Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker and Luis Rojas; Editing by Krista Hughes, W Simon, Leslie Adler and Padraic Cassidy)