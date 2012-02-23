* Annual inflation eases slightly to 4.01 pct
* Core prices rise more than expected
* Analyst sees central bank on hold, despite prices
(Recasts, adds detail, analyst comment)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexican price
pressures were muted in the first half of February, easing the
annual inflation rate to a whisker above the central bank's
target ceiling, helping to anchor expectations that the bank
will keep interest rates steady.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-February rose 4.01
percent, a hair above the 4 percent annual inflation target
ceiling and easing from the 4.05 percent rate in the year
through end-January.
The median forecast in Reuters poll was for 4.11 percent in
the year to Feb. 15.[ID: nL2E8DH91Y]
In the first half of February, consumer prices
rose 0.07 percent lower than the 0.18 percent expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Higher tobacco prices were partly offset by a drop in the
cost of tomatoes.
A government program to cut fuel subsidies and stubbornly
high prices for tortillas, the corn patties that are Mexico's
top food staple, are two factors that will likely hold inflation
around the 4 percent level for most of the year, said one
analyst.
"Does 4 percent inflation mean that the central bank will
increase rates? No," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura
Securities in New York. "My sense is that Mexico will not act
(to raise rates) before the (U.S.) Federal Reserve in 2014."
Mexico's central bank has kept rates on hold at 4.5 percent
for 2-1/2 years.
On Wednesday, the head of Mexico's central bank said that
he was not concerned about near-term inflation as the uptick
driven by higher food prices was offset by slack in the overall
economy. [ID: nL2E8DMBD4]
On Thursday, Carstens again said that he was not concerned
about inflation pressures, noting that they were chiefly
explained by temporary factors such as a severe dry spell in
northern Mexico that is disrupting agricultural output.
"It was very low," Carstens said of the recent inflation
data, addressing an investment conference in Mexico City. "And,
really, it could have been lower were it not for outside factors
like commodity prices as well as a Mexican drought."
"For this year and next, we at the Banco de Mexico expect
inflation to be stable at between 3 and 4 percent, with growth
also between 3 and 4 percent, perhaps closer to 4 percent this
year if the U.S. economy continues to show more encouraging
signs of growth," Carstens added.
Alberto Ramos, economist with Goldman Sachs, said that the
central bank is unlikely to shift rates simply because some
volatile prices are on the rise.
"Part of the December and January inflation surprise was
driven by the volatile perishable food component," he wrote in a
research note. "At this stage there is no evidence of either
demand-pull or labor market driven cost-push pressures on
inflation."
Core prices, which strips out volatile factors
like energy costs, rose 0.26 percent in the first half of
February while analysts had expected a 0.20 percent increase.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes, Patrick Rucker and Jean Luis Arce;
Editing by W Simon)