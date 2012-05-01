(Updates with growth estimate)

MEXICO CITY, April 30 - Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 25.2 billion pesos in March, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The country posted a 27.9 billion peso deficit in the previous month.

Mexico's Congress set a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product late last year, compared with the government's proposal of 0.2 percent of GDP.

The ministry also said on Monday that Mexico's economy likely grew 4 percent in the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)