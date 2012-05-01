UPDATE 1-German economy rebounds in final quarter of 2016
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
(Updates with growth estimate)
MEXICO CITY, April 30 - Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 25.2 billion pesos in March, the finance ministry said on Monday.
The country posted a 27.9 billion peso deficit in the previous month.
Mexico's Congress set a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product late last year, compared with the government's proposal of 0.2 percent of GDP.
The ministry also said on Monday that Mexico's economy likely grew 4 percent in the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's foreign exchange regulator began surveying firms in Shanghai in early February about the impact on cross-border trade of possible protectionist measures by the United States, two sources said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Shorter-dated Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as firm results at a five-year debt auction lifted sentiment, although longer-dated maturities sagged and steepened the overall yield curve.