* Industrial output +1.6 pct from Feb; poll saw +0.97 pct

* Index up 3.1 pct from year ago; poll saw +3.34 pct

* Auto output up over 30 pct in April (Recasts, adds auto data and comment)

MEXICO CITY, May 14 Mexican industrial output rose at its fastest pace in March in just over two years on a surge in building that bodes well for a stronger economy and steady interest rates this year.

Production climbed 1.55 percent from February, beating estimates, fueled by a 2.24 percent jump in construction and a 1.11 percent rise in manufacturing, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Mexican factories are showing strength despite signs of slowing global growth, while the robust building data suggests consumers are buying more houses, analysts said.

"It looks like the domestic economy is gaining some more momentum than expected," said Sergio Luna, head of economic research at Citigroup unit Banamex in Mexico City, who added that first-quarter growth data may be surprisingly strong.

Latin America's No. 2 economy likely sped up after a sluggish end to 2011 to grow 1.34 percent during the first three months this year, according to a Reuters poll ahead of gross domestic product data on Thursday.

Month-on-month output in March rose at its fastest pace since February 2010. Analysts expected output to only grow 0.97 percent from February, when a leap year effect pushed down the measure by 1.39 percent.

Mexico's central bank is leaning toward an interest rate cut but weakness in the peso is likely to stay its hand in the short term and stronger-than-expected growth could further back bets that policymakers will keep Mexico's 4.5 percent benchmark rate on hold into next year.

BUILDING BOOST

Construction may be getting an additional boost as state government's push through public works projects in order to gain support before July 1 presidential and congressional elections.

Industrial output was 3.1 percent higher than a year ago, . Analysts had forecast a 3.34 percent rise.

Mexico's factories rely on demand from the United States, which buys nearly 80 percent of local exports.

A separate report showed Mexican auto exports jumped 19.5 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, while production rose 30.7 percent last month, the automotive industry association AMIA said on Monday.

Global auto companies such as U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co. , Germany's Volkswagen, and Japan's Nissan Motor Co exported a record 2.1 million vehicles from Mexico last year.

Auto exports to the United States jumped 26.5 percent in April. Luna said industrial output would be bolstered this year by new models set to start production.

Car exports to Latin America slipped 7.4 percent in April following moves by Brazil and Argentina to protect their local car makers from Mexican exports.

For the statistical agency's March industrial data report in Spanish, please go to URL:

here (Reporting By Patrick Rucker, Noe Torres and Michael O'Boyle; editing by M.D. Golan)