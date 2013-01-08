* Consumer confidence highest since March 2008
* Strong rise in perception of current economic situation
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexican consumer confidence
rose for the third month in a row in December to its highest in
almost five years on shoppers' optimism about Latin America's
No. 2 economy.
The seasonally adjusted confidence index rose to 99.5 last
month from an upwardly revised 97.3 in November,
the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, reaching its
strongest level since March 2008, before the global financial
crisis pushed Mexico into recession.
Mexico has so far weathered a global downturn better than
many economies, buoyed by U.S. demand for its exports.
Four of the index's five components rose, with the strongest
increase in consumers' perception of the economic situation now
compared to 12 months ago. Mexico's new government has promised
a sweeping reform agenda in a bid to boost economic growth.
"Since the global economy was stuck in fiscal cliff
discussions, the only explanation for the strong rise in
consumer confidence (in Mexico) is improved sentiment following
the change in government," said Pedro Tuesta, analyst at 4Cast
in Washington.
But households' willingness to buy big-ticket durable goods
eased, although Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico
, said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores
open for at least a year rose 1.6 percent in December from a
year earlier.
A spike in annual inflation to a 2-1/2-year high of 4.77
percent in September had cut into appetite for major goods
purchases, but the pace of consumer price increases has cooled
since, supporting spending.
The unadjusted confidence index picked up to 99 in December
, from 94.2 in November.