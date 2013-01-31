MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexican annual economic
growth likely picked up to about 3.6 percent in the fourth
quarter and appeared to post a 4.0 percent rate during 2012, the
finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Mexico's economy slowed in the third quarter last year to a
3.3 percent rate compared with the same period in 2011. The
pickup in growth in the fourth quarter helped the economy expand
in 2012 to just above the 3.9 percent rate recorded in 2011.
Surprisingly strong U.S. demand for Mexican-made cars and
televisions has supported Latin America's No. 2 economy amid
sluggish global growth.
Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 199.2 billion
pesos ($15.7 billion) in December, the Finance
Ministry added.