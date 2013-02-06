* Seasonally-adjusted reading slips off December peak

* Raw index rises to highest since March 2008

MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican consumer confidence slipped off of a nearly five-year high in January as shoppers in Latin America's second biggest economy showed less willingness to make big purchases.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index dipped to 98.3 last month from a downwardly revised 99.1 in December ,the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The fall followed a reading in December which touched the highest level since March 2008 before the global financial crisis pushed Mexico into recession.

Consumers' willingness to buy big-ticket durable goods fell 2.7 percent compared with December, dragging down the seasonally adjusted reading.

The unadjusted confidence index picked up to 100 in January , from 99 in December, to reach its highest since March 2008.

Mexico has so far weathered a global downturn better than many economies, buoyed by U.S. demand for its exports.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, has hinted that it may cut interest rates if inflation keeps trending down.