MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexican consumer confidence fell for the second month in a row in February, to a four-month low, raising concerns about consumer-driven growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index dipped to 97.5 last month from a downwardly revised 98.0 percent in January, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Consumers' perceptions about the country's current and future economic situation dragged down the seasonally adjusted reading.

The unadjusted confidence index fell to 95.5 percent in February from 100.00 in January.

Healthy consumer spending helped Mexican output heat up in the 2012 fourth quarter, picking up the slack from a dip in manufacturing that had previously sheltered the country from the worst of the global slowdown.

But Mexican retail sales posted the sharpest decline in more than a decade in December, backing the case for interest rate cuts to support growth.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, has hinted that it may cut rates if inflation keeps trending down and growth flags. The bank meets to set the benchmark interest rate on Friday.