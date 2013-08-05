MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 Mexican consumer confidence
rose in July, bouncing back from a nine-month low in the
previous month amid an economic slowdown in Latin America's No.
2 economy.
Consumer confidence reached a near-five-year high at the
end of 2012 before a dip in U.S. demand for Mexican factory
goods and flagging domestic construction dragged on Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Latest (Jul) Previous (Jun) Year ago
Index level, s/a (base 2003) 95.7 93.4 97.2
Pct change, s/a 2.46 -1.94 1.81
Perception of Current 5.46 -1.41 2.09
Personal Economic Situation
- pct chng
Perception of Future 1.05 -0.99 1.92
Personal Economic Situation
(1 yr) - pct chng
Perception of Country's 3.08 -2.16 0.88
Current Economic Situation -
pct chng
Perception of Country's 0.60 -2.91 1.02
Future Economic Situation (1
yr) - pct chng
Current Ability to Buy Big 4.05 -1.61 1.54
Ticket items - pct chnge
Index level, original 98.0 93.3 98.9
s/a = seasonally adjusted