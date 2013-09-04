MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican consumer confidence
rose for the second month in a row in August, when adjusted for
seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on
Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to
96.1 in August from 95.7 in July. The unadjusted index was 97.4
during the month, down from 98.0 in July.
Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence reached a
near-five-year high at the end of 2012 before a dip in U.S.
demand for Mexican factory goods and flagging domestic
construction dragged on Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Growth in Mexico's economy is expected to slow to 1.8
percent this year from 3.8 percent in 2012.