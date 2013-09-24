By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Mexico's annual inflation
rate eased in the first half of September to its slowest pace in
eight months, giving policymakers more room to again cut
interest rates to counter an economic slowdown.
Inflation in the 12 months to mid-September slowed to 3.46
percent from 3.54 percent in the year through mid-August, just
above the 3.42 percent rate expected in a Reuters poll, the
country's national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
The data marked the third mid-month reading in a row below
the central bank's 4 percent ceiling. A spike in some fresh food
prices pushed inflation above that level for four months running
earlier this year.
It was the slowest pace for a mid-month reading since
January.
Tame inflation and weak growth prompted Mexico's central
bank to unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 3.75
percent earlier this month, after the economy shrank in the
second quarter for the first time in four years.
Alfredo Coutino, Moody's Analytics director for Latin
America, said the country could go into recession in the third
quarter after some of the worst storm damage in decades flooded
crop lands and killed at least 123 people.
Growth risks boosted bets that the Banco de Mexico will cut
rates again, with a poll by Banamex last week showing 14 out of
17 analysts see another 25 basis point cut in late October.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to delay tapering its
economic stimulus program, which has supported investor appetite
for risky assets, has also given the central bank more leeway to
lower interest rates.
Consumer prices rose 0.34 percent in the first
half of September, above expectations for a 0.29 percent rise
and up from a 0.26 percent increase in early August.
Core consumer prices, which strip out some
volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.30 percent, above
forecasts for a rise of 0.17 percent and up from a 0.1 percent
advance in the first half of August.