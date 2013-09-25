MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexico's economy expanded in July compared with June, helped by the fastest growth of the services sector since last November as the country showed signs of bouncing back from a weak first half of the year.

Mexico's monthly economic activity index rose by 0.47 percent in July compared with the prior month and adjusted for seasonal variations, after holding steady in June, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Previously released data had already detailed a slack industrial output in July, down 0.08 percent compared to June, while services grew 0.56 percent versus the prior month and agriculture was nearly flat, up 0.06 percent.

Mexico's economy has stumbled this year amid slack U.S. demand for local exports and a drop in domestic construction. The gross domestic product unexpectedly fell 0.7 percent in the second quarter compared with the first.

Many economists are expecting this year's economic growth to be less than half that of the 3.8 percent expansion in 2012.

Massive flooding across the nation will dampen growth in the third quarter and the country's central bank is expected to lower borrowing costs again in late October after unexpectedly cutting interest rates in September.

Further signs of stronger-than-expected growth during the third quarter could undermine bets on another cut.

On an annual basis, economic activity rose 1.69 percent in the 12 months through July, bouncing back from a downwardly revised 0.43 percent drop in June.