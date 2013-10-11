MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican industrial output
rose in August versus the previous month at the fastest pace in
six months as construction and manufacturing strengthened,
welcome news as growth sputters in Latin America's no. 2
economy.
August industrial activity rose 0.49 percent
versus July, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 0.30
percent rise, the national statistics agency said on Friday.
The figure was above the upwardly revised 0.15 percent
expansion in July, and marked the strongest pace since February.
Mexico's factories have traditionally moved in near lock
step with the U.S. manufacturing sector, which surged in August
as the pace of motor vehicle assemblies jumped to a six-year
high.
Manufacturing, the main component of industrial output as
measured by the national statistics agency, rose 0.37 percent
compared to the prior month, while construction grew 0.44
percent compared to July.
Manufactured goods are by far the biggest component of
Mexican exports.
Solid U.S. demand supported Mexican factories amid sluggish
global growth last year, allowing Mexico to notch 3.9 percent
growth in 2012, but the pace of expansion is seen slowing this
year.
Industrial output fell 0.7 percent in August
from a year earlier as other components of industrial output,
including construction and mining, weakened compared with the
year-ago month.
August's industrial output figure, as compared with a year
earlier, beat expectations for a 0.85 percent contraction and
was below July's upwardly revised 0.2 percent dip.