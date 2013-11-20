MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 Mexican retail sales fell in September for the second month in a row, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday. Latin America's second biggest economy shrank for the first time in four years in the second quarter, but data due Thursday is expected to show growth picked up by 0.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter, according to a Reuters poll. Retail Sales Sept Aug Sept 2012 month/month -0.41 -1.47 1.1 year/year -4.0 -2.2 3.8