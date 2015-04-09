(Adds background, context)
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate quickened more than expected in March to just above the
central bank's 3 percent target, as a deep slump in the peso
threatens to fan consumer prices higher.
Inflation in the 12 months through March
reached 3.14 percent, above the 3.04 percent expected in a
Reuters poll, and up from a nearly nine-year low of 3.00 percent
annual rate in February.
Mexico's annual inflation rate had previously eased after
hitting a nine-month high in October, and the central bank has
said it expects inflation to end the year below 3 percent amid
slack domestic demand.
Banco de Mexico left interest rates on hold at a record low
of 3 percent in March, as policymakers eyed greater risks to
growth and flagged concerns that a U.S. Federal Reserve move
could hit the sinking peso.
Mexico's peso hit record lows last month, dragged
down by plunging oil prices and concerns over the Fed's eventual
rate hike, which could prompt investors to dump riskier emerging
market assets.
Central bank governor Carstens said on Wednesday that the
bank could act if peso weakness hits inflation expectations.
Consumer prices rose 0.41 percent in March from February,
compared to expectations for a 0.30 percent rise,
marking its fastest pace since December 2014. Core inflation,
which strips out some volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.26
percent, on par with expectations.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)