By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Mexico's finance ministry
cut its 2014 growth forecast on Friday after the economy grew
unexpectedly slowly in the third quarter in a modest recovery
that is now also threatened by rising social unrest.
Mexican gross domestic product expanded 0.5
percent in the third quarter from the second, the national
statistics agency said on Friday, slowing from a downwardly
revised 0.9 percent growth in the April-to-June period.
A Reuters poll had projected 0.7 percent growth.
The weak data is the latest blow to President Enrique Pena
Nieto, who faces rising protests over the apparent massacre of
43 trainee teachers as well as a conflict-of-interest scandal
over a lucrative rail contract.
The finance ministry said it now saw the economy growing
between 2.1 and 2.6 percent in 2014, down from its previous 2.7
percent forecast. It is the second time this year the ministry
has cut its outlook.
The revision is in line with analysts' projections for 2.3
percent growth this year.
Latin America's No. 2 economy has struggled to recover after
shrinking last year in the second quarter. Weakness in domestic
demand and uneven industrial output have dragged on the rebound.
Mexico's central bank on Wednesday lowered the range of its
own growth forecasts for this year and next, pointing to
weakness in domestic demand. Data on Thursday showed retail
sales fell in September by the most in nine months.
On Friday, bank governor Agustin Carstens said the bank
predicts stronger growth ahead despite the slowdown in the third
quarter.
Pena Nieto has passed a series of economic reforms in the
past two years, including opening up the state-run energy
sector, but the laws could take years to boost the economy, and
now weak growth and the political crisis have drawn attention
away from his reform agenda.
The government this month abruptly canceled a $3.75 billion
high-speed rail contract with a Chinese-led consortium. It later
emerged that a Mexican firm in the group owned a luxury house
that Pena Nieto's wife is in the process of buying.
New taxes in 2014 have weighed on consumer spending and
investment, while construction has struggled to rebound from a
sharp drop in 2013 and lower oil output has weighed too.
Factory production has wobbled, contracting in August, then
picking up in September amid uneven demand from the United
States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The economy grew 2.2 percent in the third quarter from the
same period of 2013, slightly below expectations
for 2.3 percent.
A separate report showed the economy contracted for the
second month in a row in September. Mexico's monthly economic
activity index fell 0.1 percent compared with
August.
Policymakers at the central bank and finance ministry have
also warned that growing social unrest could dampen growth.
Mexico has been convulsed by protests since police working
with a local drug gang in the state of Guerrero abducted 43
students who were then very likely incinerated, according to the
government.
Tens of thousands protested peacefully in the capital on
Thursday, while masked demonstrators clashed with riot police
outside Mexico City's National Palace and near the capital's
airport.
