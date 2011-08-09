* Mexico consumer prices +0.48 pct; poll saw +0.47 pct
* Core prices +0.22 pct through July; poll saw +0.25 pct
* Mexico inflation at 3.55 pct in 12 months through July
* Food seen driving prices; weak growth could slow gains
By Michael O'Boyle and Patrick Rucker
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Rising food prices pushed
inflation higher in Mexico last month but it is still below the
central bank's threshold for concern and slowing economic
growth may give policymakers more reason to keep rates low.
Consumer prices rose 3.55 percent in the year through July,
the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, matching
forecasts in a Reuters poll and up from 3.28 percent in June.
The rate in July was the highest since February. Mexico's
central bank has a 3 percent inflation target but says it can
live with variations up to one percentage point higher.
Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.48 percent in July
after coming in flat in June. The median forecast in a Reuters
poll was for a rise of 0.47 percent.
The core index, which strips out some volatile food and
energy prices, rose 0.22 percent during the month after
climbing 0.19 percent in June MXCPIX=ECI. The median forecast
in a Reuters poll was for a 0.25 percent increase.
Analysts said that overall costs were pushed higher by
volatile food prices, but looking ahead, slowing global growth
could undercut world commodity prices and ease that pressure.
"We expect the trend (of food costs) will reverse in the
coming weeks," Banamex analyst Arturo Vieyra wrote in a
research note.
SLOWER GROWTH
Mexico's economy is closely tied to that of the United
States but it has trailed other Latin American nations in
rebounding from recession. A newly slowing U.S. economy could
now drag down Mexico again.
Brazil, Chile and Peru have all raised interest rates to
cool inflation but yields on Mexican rate swaps suggest
investors are betting the central bank will wait at least
another year to tighten borrowing costs BOMWATCH2. Mexico has
left its benchmark rate steady at 4.50 percent since July
2009.
Economists cut back Mexican growth estimates to 4 percent
for this year and 3.8 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday, as renewed concerns of a recession the United States
threaten to crimp demand for Mexican exports. For details see
(Editing by James Dalgleish)