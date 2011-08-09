* Mexico consumer prices +0.48 pct; poll saw +0.47 pct

* Core prices +0.22 pct through July; poll saw +0.25 pct

* Mexico inflation at 3.55 pct in 12 months through July

* Food seen driving prices; weak growth could slow gains (Recasts; adds comment)

By Michael O'Boyle and Patrick Rucker

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Rising food prices pushed inflation higher in Mexico last month but it is still below the central bank's threshold for concern and slowing economic growth may give policymakers more reason to keep rates low.

Consumer prices rose 3.55 percent in the year through July, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, matching forecasts in a Reuters poll and up from 3.28 percent in June.

The rate in July was the highest since February. Mexico's central bank has a 3 percent inflation target but says it can live with variations up to one percentage point higher.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.48 percent in July after coming in flat in June. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 0.47 percent.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.22 percent during the month after climbing 0.19 percent in June MXCPIX=ECI. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 0.25 percent increase.

Analysts said that overall costs were pushed higher by volatile food prices, but looking ahead, slowing global growth could undercut world commodity prices and ease that pressure.

"We expect the trend (of food costs) will reverse in the coming weeks," Banamex analyst Arturo Vieyra wrote in a research note.

SLOWER GROWTH

Mexico's economy is closely tied to that of the United States but it has trailed other Latin American nations in rebounding from recession. A newly slowing U.S. economy could now drag down Mexico again.

Brazil, Chile and Peru have all raised interest rates to cool inflation but yields on Mexican rate swaps suggest investors are betting the central bank will wait at least another year to tighten borrowing costs BOMWATCH2. Mexico has left its benchmark rate steady at 4.50 percent since July 2009.

Economists cut back Mexican growth estimates to 4 percent for this year and 3.8 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as renewed concerns of a recession the United States threaten to crimp demand for Mexican exports. For details see [ID:nN1E7741R4]. (Editing by James Dalgleish)