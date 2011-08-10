* Central bank lowers growth estimates

* Fears of U.S. recession weigh on Mexico (Recasts with growth forecasts)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday lowered its estimates for economic growth as concerns mount over the health of the U.S. economy, the key market for Mexican exporters.

The central bank said it now expects Mexico's economy to grow between 3.8 and 4.8 percent in 2011, and between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2012. It had previously forecast growth of 4 to 5 percent this year and 3.8 to 4.8 percent next year.

Mexico's economy grew 5.5 percent last year, its strongest performance in a decade, but it has slowed in recent months and fears are growing that the United States, which buys about 80 percent of Mexican exports, could fall into another recession. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)