MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's finance ministry
said on Sunday its economic growth could come in weaker than
previously expected due to uncertain demand from the United
States.
While the finance ministry had forecast growth of 4.3
percent this year, Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero said
growth could come in as low as 4 percent.
"We have diverse indicators that still point towards a
rhythm of growth greater than or equal to 4 percent for 2011,"
Cordero said during an official broadcast on Sunday.
Mexico's economic fate is closely tied to that of the
United States and economists have been trimming their
expectations for Mexican growth this year due to uncertainty
north of the border.
Mexico's central bank last week said Mexico's economy
should grow between 3.8 and 4.8 percent in 2011, and between
3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2012.
The bank had previously forecast growth of 4 to 5 percent
this year and 3.8 to 4.8 percent next year.
