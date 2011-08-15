(Adds background)

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's finance ministry said on Sunday its economic growth could come in weaker than previously expected due to uncertain demand from the United States.

While the finance ministry had forecast growth of 4.3 percent this year, Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero said growth could come in as low as 4 percent.

"We have diverse indicators that still point towards a rhythm of growth greater than or equal to 4 percent for 2011," Cordero said during an official broadcast on Sunday.

Mexico's economic fate is closely tied to that of the United States and economists have been trimming their expectations for Mexican growth this year due to uncertainty north of the border.

Mexico's central bank last week said Mexico's economy should grow between 3.8 and 4.8 percent in 2011, and between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2012.

The bank had previously forecast growth of 4 to 5 percent this year and 3.8 to 4.8 percent next year.